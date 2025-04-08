Despite reporting record results in 2024, SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock has experienced a significant price decline in recent months. Shares have plunged roughly 37% from their peak, a pullback amid profit-taking from macroeconomic jitters. These fears include brewing
SoFi Technologies: Buy And Hold The First Fintech Super-App
Summary
- SoFi’s ecosystem unlocks high LTV via product depth, data leverage, and network effects—clear moat forming in digital banking.
- Market is mispricing forward growth; 5x sales on 2025–2026 revs implies $14–$16/share.
- Macro risk caps near-term re-rating, but optionality is strong if policy stabilizes and rates ease by mid-2026.
