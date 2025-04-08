When I last wrote about the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) at the end of December, I concluded it "lacks compelling reasons to buy as returns are expected to remain average." Valuations, slowing earnings growth, and the sluggish performance of
QQQM: This Is Where You Make A Stand (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Upgrading Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF from "hold" to "buy" due to recent price drop, significant technical support, and attractive long-term performance despite prior high valuations and sluggish stock action.
- QQQM's P/E ratio has dropped to 27. Earnings growth should be near 20% if tariffs don't cause massive disruptions.
- Tariff threats pose risks, but negotiations may reduce their impact.
- QQQM is a low-cost alternative to Invesco QQQ Trust ETF with excellent long-term performance; recent correction offers a good buying opportunity, barring a deep recession or prolonged trade war.
