Wells Fargo: Conservative Provisioning Makes Series DD Preferred Shares A Buy
Summary
- Wells Fargo derived 58% of its 2024 revenues from net interest income, higher than large peers but lower than most regional banks.
- The bank's provisioning is already quite conservative going into Q1 2025 earnings, but lower net interest income should weigh on profits.
- Even so, I expect Wells Fargo to maintain robust coverage of preferred share dividends.
- I make the Buy case for the Series DD preferred shares, driven by lower yield spreads and additional Fed rate cuts.
- Key risks to consider include a higher-for-longer scenario where the Fed takes a slow approach to future policy adjustments.
