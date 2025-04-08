Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is positioning itself to realize significant growth as a result of the increasing natural gas demand driven by the growing large-scale data center footprint that is expected to be supported
Diamondback Energy Has A Major Power Play At Hand
Summary
- Diamondback Energy is poised for growth due to rising natural gas demand from large-scale data centers and the growing need for LNG cargoes for the EU gas reserve.
- Strategic M&A activities, including the Double Eagle and Endeavor Energy acquisitions, enhance Diamondback’s asset base and operational efficiency.
- Daily production is expected to grow from its new Q4 2024 base level, with a run-rate of 891-920Mboe/d for Q2 2025 - Q4 2025.
- Management remains focused on returning cash to shareholders through its robust dividend and share repurchase programs. The base dividend was increased to an annualized rate of $4/share in Q4 2024.
