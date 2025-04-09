Another spasmodic séance gripped Wall Street today as investors squinted over the tariff tarot cards. Stocks staged a 3% levitation act this morning before fading to the close, landing close enough to a bear market to count the fillings in
Weighing The Hammer
Summary
- Stocks staged a 3% levitation act this morning before fading to the close, landing close enough to a bear market.
- The VIX popped to 60 yesterday, slipped under 40 this morning in a bit of false calm, then lunged back to 52 by the close.
- It’s all about tariffs, naturally. Investors are still trying to get their arms around Trump’s trade war, but keep ending up in a bear hug with economic slowdown and inflation.
