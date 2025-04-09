Commercial Metals Company: Maintaining Bearish Rating As Margin Pressures Continues
Summary
- We maintain a bearish stance on Commercial Metals Company due to deteriorating margins, missed EPS estimates, and a bearish technical outlook.
- Despite management's TAG initiatives, CMC's gross and net income margins have significantly declined, raising concerns about future earnings growth.
- North American market sluggishness and uncertain macro conditions further impede CMC's ability to secure purchase orders and improve capital turnover.
- The intermediate technical chart suggests a continuing downtrend, reinforcing our recommendation to sell CMC shares at this juncture.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.