In previous articles, I have warned about a coming stagflationary lost decade caused by a major reversal of sentiment, the positioning in the tail end of the long-term debt cycle, and the shifts in the US-led world order.
S&P 500: Forget 2008, This Could Be Substantially Worse
Summary
- Market sentiment, technical indicators, and fundamental shifts suggest a significant downturn, potentially indicating the start of a lost decade in SPX.
- Global trade disruptions, US isolationist policies, and the Triffin Dilemma indicate a bearish outlook, with the potential for a significant revaluation of US assets.
- Despite bearish fundamentals, high VIX levels, and backwardation in VIX futures term structure suggest potential for short-term rallies, presenting contrarian buying opportunities.
