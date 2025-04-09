Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) was launched in 2004 for investors looking for exposure to the technology sector. I will provide an in-depth analysis of VGT which was a reflection of the technology sector in
VGT: Great Opportunity To Buy The Tech Giants
Summary
- VGT has outperformed the SP500 with an average return of 15.52% since 2004, despite recent volatility and a 24.12% loss this year.
- The ETF is heavily concentrated in tech giants like AAPL, NVDA, and MSFT, which make up 45.98% of its holdings, increasing sector-specific risk.
- VGT offers a higher CAGR (17.43%) and better diversification with 314 companies compared to its substitutes, making it attractive for long-term growth and regular income.
- Despite current market risks, I recommend a "buy" position for VGT, especially if it finds support in the $443-421 range, with potential to rise to $530.
