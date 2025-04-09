Bank of Korea Likely To Cut Rates In April Despite The Won's Weakness

Apr. 09, 2025 2:45 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU2 Comments
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.48K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Sluggish South Korean growth, as evidenced by a weaker-than-expected jobs report, ups the odds of an April rate cut.
  • Yet, the won falling to the lowest level since 2009 complicates the Bank of Korea’s decision next week.
  • Manufacturing and construction employment was particularly weak, down 16k and 26k, respectively.

Bank of Korea office in Seoul

tupungato

By Min Joo Kang

Private sector hiring remained weak in March

South Korea’s jobless rate rose to 2.9% in March (vs 2.7% in February, 2.8% market consensus). Clearly, the boost from the government job programmes faded, while private hiring remains sluggish. The health and social work sectors

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.48K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWY--
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
FLKR--
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF
KORU--
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News