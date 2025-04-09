In times of stormy seas, captains seek safe harbours. The same applies to stocks and investors. When the markets are turbulent and prices are falling, defensive stocks outperform. AT&T (NYSE:T) meets several criteria that currently make the
AT&T: A Safe Harbour
Summary
- AT&T is considered a safe haven for investors due to its stable business development and strong cash flow, supporting dividends and balance sheet improvements.
- The company has returned to its core businesses of Mobility and Broadband Services, showing consistent growth in key metrics like phone and fiber subscribers.
- AT&T has outperformed the S&P 500 since mid-2023, demonstrating a defensive character that continues to hold up during market volatility.
- With a dividend yield over 4% and leading industry metrics in postpaid phone churn and broadband speed, AT&T remains a reliable investment.
