What a difference a week makes. We started last week with some trepidation about “Liberation Day,” but markets assumed that US President Donald Trump wouldn’t apply extremely high tariffs to trading partners because of the negative impact it would have
Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
Summary
- Base case - There could be a stalemate with most tariffs remaining at existing levels for most of this year. This would likely send the US economy into recession.
- Downside scenario - Most countries could respond with retaliatory tariffs, resulting in a global tariff war, global recession and stagflationary conditions in the US.
- Upside scenario - Most countries could reduce their protectionist policies against US goods, and the US could reduce its tariffs. Or the tariffs could be challenged in the courts and struck down.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.