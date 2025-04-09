Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April

Summary

  • Five top Dividend Power stocks with "safer" dividends include ZIM Integrated Shipping, FS KKR Capital, Mach Natural Resources, Saratoga Investment, and Golden Ocean.
  • The Dividend Power strategy focuses on high earnings and dividend yields, creating a portfolio resilient in downturns and profitable in bull markets.
  • Analysts project significant gains (49.51% to 140.25%) for the top ten Dividend Power stocks by April 2026, with an average net gain of 92.52%.
  • Eighteen of the thirty-five Dividend Power stocks show negative free cash flow margins, indicating potential risk; five "safer" stocks have positive free cash flow yields.
  • Five of 35 April Dividend Power Dogs are recommended for their "safer" dividends, with free cash flow yields exceeding dividend yields, making them ideal buys.
Foreword

Not one on this Dividend Power list is too pricey, or reveals skinny dividends! Five of these thirty-five low-priced Dividend Power dogs are ready to buy because they also show "safer" dividends whose free cash-flow yield exceeds dividend yield. April finds: ZIM

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.09K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

