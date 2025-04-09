Chinese Banks Risk Losing Momentum In Market Cap Growth Following U.S. Tariffs

Summary

  • Several large Chinese banks improved their market capitalization in the first quarter, a gain that looks shaky amid the global market turmoil.
  • The lenders may experience a loss of momentum following US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on key trading partners on April 3.
  • Among the top 20 banks in Asia-Pacific, Industrial Bank Co. Ltd., based in mainland China, recorded the highest market cap gain, with a quarter-over-quarter increase of 12.7%, reaching $61.84 billion over three months.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) (OTCPK:IDCBY)(OTCPK:IDCBF), China Construction Bank Corp. (

