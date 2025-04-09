Commodities' Powerful Start Amid Global Shifts

Apr. 09, 2025 5:00 AM ETCMCI, CMCAX
VanEck
4.7K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Commodity markets posted strong gains in the first quarter of 2025, supported by a declining U.S. dollar, persistent geopolitical tensions, and shifting trade policies.
  • Gold and silver both surged 18% in Q1 2025, making the precious metals sector the top performer for the quarter.
  • The industrial metals sector posted solid gains, rising 7.5% for the quarter, supported largely by policy-driven market behavior.
  • With a strong start to 2025, the commodity market enters the second quarter with several tailwinds still in place.

Aerial perspective of a container port, Virginia, United States of America

Abstract Aerial Art

Commodities delivered strong gains in Q1, fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar and global tensions. All major sectors advanced, signifying commodities are well-positioned for ongoing volatility.

Market Overview: a Strong Start for Commodities

Commodity markets posted

This article was written by

VanEck
4.7K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMCI--
VanEck® CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF
CMCAX--
VanEck CM Commodity Index Fund A
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News