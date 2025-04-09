Monday marked a record-breaking day for trading volumes across markets. A total of 29.2 billion shares were traded, setting a new all-time high, according to data from State Street Global Advisors, as reported by CNBC’s Bob Pisani. Dollar volume also reached unprecedented levels, hitting $1.5
Coinbase: An Opportunity Amid The Volatility, Watching One Key Level (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading Coinbase stock to a buy due to its strong sales and earnings power, coupled with technical support on the chart.
- Despite recent stock volatility, COIN's forward P/E ratio is now under 20x, and it trades at a discount to its long-term price-to-sales ratio.
- Regulatory concerns and competition remain risks, but with high free cash flow and planned tech investments, COIN is positioned for growth.
- Technically, COIN has room to rise, with key support at $142 and resistance near $240, making it a favorable risk/reward opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.