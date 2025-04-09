AST SpaceMobile: Avoid For Now

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • AST SpaceMobile remains highly speculative with major revenue ramp uncertainties and aggressive competition, particularly from Starlink.
  • The company needs to launch 60 satellites by 2026, requiring significant capital expenditure and substantial cash burn.
  • The recent SDA contract offers a short-term revenue boost, but long-term commercialization remains challenging.
  • Investors should be cautious due to high hurdles and potential need for additional funding, making the stock less attractive at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Satellite orbiting around the Earth on starry night background. Illustration of the concept of mobile satellite Internet and space telecommunication technology

Dragon Claws

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) has held up relatively well despite the market volatility. The space-based cellular broadband company remains a very speculative company with aggressive competition. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the business plan and the stock.

Revenue Ramp

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start April, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
51.89K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News