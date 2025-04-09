AI Agents Could Transform Enterprise Spending

Apr. 09, 2025 6:46 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ARK Investment Management
5.74K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • The productivity that many expect from autonomous AI agents has generated significant interest, as companies like Microsoft, Salesforce, and UiPath rebrand themselves as experts in building and orchestrating AI agents.
  • Klarna, currently a leader in buy-now-pay-later functionality, has deployed AI agents that resolve issues five times faster than its former human customer service agents, with a 25% drop in repeat inquiries.
  • AI Agent permutations seem open-ended and should have a significant economic impact.

Artificial Intellegence

D-Keine

By Jozef Soja

This blog was written in collaboration with Chief Investment Strategist Dr. Charles Roberts.

The conversation around AI has evolved since the release of ChatGPT two years ago. Focus on chatbots like ChatGPT and Character.ai shifted first

This article was written by

ARK Investment Management
5.74K Followers
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: https://ark-invest.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
CRM--
Salesforce, Inc.
PATH--
UiPath Inc.
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News