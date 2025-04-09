Too Much Oil And Not Enough Demand

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Crude awakening
Stocks and bonds are continuing their wild swings as "Liberation Day" tariffs from the U.S. formally went into effect just after midnight. Those include varying rates, from universal tariffs of 10% to a whopping 104% levy on imported goods from China. Nearly every asset class has been impacted by the news, but one of the biggest stories coming out of the tariff drama is not getting as much attention.
Slippery out there: Oil prices have extended their recent slide, dropping firmly below the $60 per barrel mark. At the time of writing, WTI crude (CL1:COM) is down 4.3% to $57.02/bbl, which is nearly 30% lower than the $80/bbl seen just before President Trump took office. It also comes days after OPEC+ hiked output for the group, which prompted the Saudis to immediately cut prices after previously signaling a planned dividend cut from state-backed energy giant Saudi Aramco.
The news could hit other oil-based economies amid concerns about global energy demand. On the flip side, it might be a boon for consumer-driven economies, like the U.S., which can see lower prices at the pump during a time when there are fears about resurgent inflation. It's also despite renewed sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, with Goldman Sachs warning that Brent oil (CO1:COM) could even fall below $40 in an "extreme scenario" due to OPEC opening the taps and a worldwide GDP slowdown from American tariff policy.
Thought bubble: While trade negotiations could have happened earlier, President Trump likely wants countries to experience what the pain can look like before any agreements. That could give additional leverage in coming discussions and a stark reminder that he is set on his trade agenda at all costs. The maximalist position also grants the ability to see what countries across the globe can offer and then demand those favorable concessions from any number of trading partners.
What else is happening...
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan -3.9%. Hong Kong +0.7%. China +1.3%. India -0.5%.
In Europe, at midday, London -3%. Paris -3.1%. Frankfurt -3.1%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow -1%. S&P -0.6%. Nasdaq -0.4%. Crude -4.2% to $57.06. Gold +2.3% to $3,058.90. Bitcoin -2.6% to $76,998.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +12 bps to 4.38%.
Today's Economic Calendar
07:00 AM MBA Mortgage Applications
10:00 AM Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary)
10:30 AM EIA Petroleum Inventories
12:30 PM Fed's Barkin Speech
01:00 PM Results of $39B, 10-Year Note Auction
02:00 PM FOMC Minutes
