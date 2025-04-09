Constellation Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CEG) stock price was $254.98/share at my last review on September 22, 2024, and its market capitalization at that time was $79.7 billion. At close on April 8, 2025, Constellation’s stock price was -27.5% lower at $184.94/share and market capitalization was similarly lower
Constellation Energy: A Growth Opportunity Amid Volatility (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Constellation Energy, a $58 billion market cap company paying a 0.84% dividend, is known for a recent data center deal with Microsoft involving the restart of TMI nuclear unit 1.
- In January 2025, Constellation announced the acquisition of a major natural gas electricity generator Calpine for $26.6 billion, subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close by January 2026.
- Constellation has the largest US fleet of nuclear power plants; nuclear and natural gas are preferred among electricity-generating fuels for providing base load (nuclear) and base load / quick turnaround/backup (natural gas).
