Effective Tariff Rate Hits 1909 Levels As Global Trade War Explodes

Apr. 09, 2025 7:52 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, NDXSPX, SP500, NDX
Frank Holmes
4.17K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Global markets are plummeting due to Trump's 10% tariff on imports, leading to reciprocal tariffs and potential trade wars, reminiscent of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act.
  • Tesla could benefit from its U.S.-based supply chain, unlike foreign manufacturers like Mitsubishi, which may need to raise prices significantly.
  • Falling bond yields due to trade war fears could lower mortgage rates and benefit homebuyers, while also making gold more attractive as real yields turn negative.
  • Investors should remain calm and not panic; historical resilience and opportunities in crises, as highlighted by Warren Buffett and other experts, offer a long-term perspective.

Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

Ouch.

Global markets are in freefall in response to President Donald Trump’s universal 10% tariff on all goods being imported into the U.S., with as many as 60 countries facing “reciprocal” tariffs on top of that.

When

This article was written by

Frank Holmes
4.17K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, MBGAF, VWAGY, GOOG, MSFT, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News