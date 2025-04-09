Stocks were incredibly volatile on the morning of April 7, 2025, following back-to-back sessions of outright panic selling across the global equity market. Some names poked into positive territory, however, including megacaps with the Communication Services sector. Alphabet (
XLC: The Valuation And Technicals Lining Up After The 20% Plunge (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund from a hold to a buy, due to compelling valuation and technical indicators suggesting a near-term bottom.
- XLC's valuation is attractive at 17x forward earnings, significantly below its 5-year average, and its technicals indicate potential support around the $82-$83 zone.
- XLC is heavily weighted towards megacaps like GOOG, META, and NFLX, which command 35% of the portfolio, making their fundamentals and technicals crucial.
- Seasonal trends favor XLC from April through August, and the ETF's RSI momentum oscillator indicates oversold conditions, suggesting a bounce could be imminent.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.