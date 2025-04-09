ASML: I'm Not Buying The Dip -Stock Headed For The Low $400s
Summary
- My earlier price target in the mid-$500s for ASML was reached today.
- I am not considering buying the dip considering the macroeconomic uncertainties around tariffs on semis and CapEx downward revisions by Intel and Samsung this year.
- I believe the Street's 2025 estimates for 21% revenue and 31% EPS growth are to be too optimistic given the current demand setup and tariff risks.
- From a valuation perspective, shares look cheap at $550. That said, they could get even cheaper if the selloff continues in the next weeks, possibly down to the low $400s.
- I’m comfortable staying on the sidelines for now, even if it means missing the dip, as the tariff situation continues to play out.
