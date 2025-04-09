IJR: Best Small-Cap ETF For Tariff Era Still Not One I'll Chase

Summary

  • Small caps stocks with mostly domestic revenue exposure sounds like a good idea, but it is not nearly ready to be buyable for me.
  • There's still no urgent demand for these stocks after years of underperformance versus larger companies.
  • I rate IJR a sell, though I prefer it to IWM and the disappointing CALF.
Group of businessmen looking at a giant screen

Paper Boat Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Small caps are riskier, but offer higher long-term returns, right? Well, half right. They are riskier. This chart goes back over more than 20 years, and it shows that smaller companies have been inferior performers.

