As of writing this, markets have crumbled to COVID-19 levels. Tariffs are here, and almost all stocks are down. However, there is a glimmer of hope with this telematic stock that is based in Tel Aviv, Israel: Ituran Location and Control (
Ituran: 6G, AI And Big Data Are Its Growth Engine
Summary
- As cities move into 6G networks and AI, there is a growing surge in demand for telematic services.
- ITRN boasts 2.4 million subscribers, with a 12% CAGR since 2004, and 70% of these are recurring, indicating strong customer retention.
- The telematics market is projected to grow from $9 billion in 2024 to $16.1 billion by 2030, positioning ITRN for significant growth.
