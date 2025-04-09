A lot has happened since my last article about gold even though it was only written in March this year. President Trump’s tariffs have only gotten worse; gold has risen past $3150 per ounce, only to correct to about $3000 as I
$4000 Gold May Be In The Cards In 2025 Thanks To Trump's Tariffs
Summary
- Gold prices have corrected to $3000 per ounce, but are expected to rise to $4000 by 2025 due to economic uncertainties and potential Fed easing.
- Trump's tariffs and geopolitical tensions are causing market volatility, which is bearish in the short term, but bullish for gold in the mid to long term.
- Higher tariffs can lead to inflation and economic crises, prompting the Fed to ease monetary policies, which will support gold prices.
- Despite short-term volatility, gold has substantial upside potential due to the Fed's potential quantitative easing and the economic impact of tariffs.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.