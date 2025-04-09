The market rout over the past few weeks has caught the whole world by surprise, and growth stocks that previously sat at very rich multiples got more than their fair share of the reckoning. And though it's difficult to block out the
MongoDB: Highflying Stock Is Now A Value Play, Buy The Dip (Upgrade)
Summary
- After dropping more than 50% over the past year, MongoDB has become a very compelling buy at ~4.5x next year's revenue.
- Investors have reacted harshly to the company's expectations for 12-14% revenue growth in FY26, implying a sharp deceleration from Q4's 20% growth pace.
- The company has a track record for beating its conservative guidance, outperforming the high end of its original FY25 guidance by 4%.
- MongoDB's long-term prospects are strong, driven by the growing importance of unstructured data and AI advancements, making it a buy during this dip.
