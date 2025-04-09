SVXY: Short Volatility Strategies Are Worth The Risk Right Now (Upgrade)
Summary
- With the VIX currently at 52.33 points, we think short volatility strategies are starting to look compelling.
- Short VIX strategies capitalize on the VIX's reliable pattern of reverting to the mean following a spike. Traders can short the VIX by taking a long position in SVXY.
- Given that the VIX has only surpassed 50 points on three occasions since 1990, we believe now is a great time to short it at 52.33 points.
- Accordingly, we are upgrading our rating on the SVXY from “Hold” to “Strong Buy”, with the intention of maintaining our bearish view on the VIX over a short trading horizon.
