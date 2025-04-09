Mar Vista U.S. Quality Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Mar Vista’s U.S. Quality strategy returned -3.05% net-of-fees in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The Russell 1000® Index and the S&P 500® Index returned -4.49% and -4.27%, respectively.
  • During the quarter, we initiated a minor investment in NVIDIA and increased our investment in Microsoft.
  • We reduced our positions in Apple and Meta Platforms and completely liquidated our investment in PepsiCo.
  • Positive economic momentum could continue if the U.S. establishes a clear trade policy that allowsbusinesses to plan strategically.

  • U.S. stocks endured their worst quarter in nearly three years as concerns over tariffs and economic stagnation weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The S&P 500® Index (SP500, SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) suffered

Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC is a majority employee owned, minority-led, fundamental active equity investment management firm. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the firm serves the needs of a variety of clients including institutions, foundations, pensions, endowments, trusts, model portfolios, SMA platforms, advised and sub-advised mutual funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Strategies include: Strategic Growth, Focus and Global Equity. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Mar Vista Investment Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Mar Vista Investment Partners' official channels.

