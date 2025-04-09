Mar Vista U.S. Quality Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Mar Vista’s U.S. Quality strategy returned -3.05% net-of-fees in the first quarter of 2025.
- The Russell 1000® Index and the S&P 500® Index returned -4.49% and -4.27%, respectively.
- During the quarter, we initiated a minor investment in NVIDIA and increased our investment in Microsoft.
- We reduced our positions in Apple and Meta Platforms and completely liquidated our investment in PepsiCo.
- Positive economic momentum could continue if the U.S. establishes a clear trade policy that allowsbusinesses to plan strategically.
