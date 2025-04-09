UnitedHealth Group: Why Gains On CMS Rate Decision May Not Be Extended

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Health insurance stocks surged yesterday as CMS announced a significant increase in Medicare Advantage reimbursement rates for 2026, benefiting companies like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Humana, and CVS Health.
  • UnitedHealth is well-positioned with improved guidance for 2025, but faces ongoing challenges like high healthcare costs, drug pricing, and public perception issues.
  • Despite recent gains, UNH stock remains at risk due to unresolved healthcare dynamics and potential policy changes under different governmental administrations.
  • Maintaining a "Hold" rating on UnitedHealth stock due to uncertainty and the need for significant industry changes to restore trust and ensure sustainable growth.

UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview

Amid the current market turmoil created by "Tariff-gate," which has seen the S&P 500 (SPX) drop by >10% in the past week, one sector of the stock market is enjoying something of a revival.

Health insurance

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.17K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
UNH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News