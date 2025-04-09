Mar Vista U.S. Quality Premier Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Mar Vista’s U.S. Quality Premier strategy returned -4.51% net-of-fees in the first quarter of 2025.
- During the quarter, we started an investment in Nvidia and completely liquidated our investment in PepsiCo.
- Positive economic momentum could continue if the U.S. establishes a clear trade policy that allows businesses to plan strategically.
- However, prolonged uncertainty could hinder corporate decision-making, resulting in delays in capital expenditures, hiring, and major projects — developments that could have substantial economic repercussions.
Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC is a majority employee owned, minority-led, fundamental active equity investment management firm. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the firm serves the needs of a variety of clients including institutions, foundations, pensions, endowments, trusts, model portfolios, SMA platforms, advised and sub-advised mutual funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Strategies include: Strategic Growth, Focus and Global Equity. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Mar Vista Investment Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Mar Vista Investment Partners' official channels.
Recommended For You
About MVSIX Ticker
Compare to Peers