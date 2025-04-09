Mar Vista U.S. Quality Premier Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary

  • Mar Vista’s U.S. Quality Premier strategy returned -4.51% net-of-fees in the first quarter of 2025.
  • During the quarter, we started an investment in Nvidia and completely liquidated our investment in PepsiCo.
  • Positive economic momentum could continue if the U.S. establishes a clear trade policy that allows businesses to plan strategically.
  • However, prolonged uncertainty could hinder corporate decision-making, resulting in delays in capital expenditures, hiring, and major projects — developments that could have substantial economic repercussions.

  • U.S. stocks endured their worst quarter in nearly three years as concerns over tariffs and economic stagnation weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The S&P 500® Index (SP500, SPX) and Nasdaq

