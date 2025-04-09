ENAV: World's Only Listed Air Navigation Company

Apr. 09, 2025 12:11 PM ETENAV S.p.A. (EENNF) StockEENNF
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • ENAV, the sole provider of air navigation services in Italy, offers stable margins and low growth, with revenues driven by Italian airspace traffic.
  • Despite lower EBITDA expected in 2025 due to regulatory tariff resets, ENAV's cost risks are well-protected, providing opportunities for EBITDA growth.
  • ENAV is significantly undervalued, with a $6.28 price target presenting a 64% upside, making it an attractive buy despite limited growth prospects.
  • The stock's undervaluation compared to historical levels and peers justifies a buy rating, despite potential investor concerns over government ownership and profit optimization.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »
Fiumicino Airport - Rome Italy

Marzia Giacobbe/iStock via Getty Images

I am always looking for new companies to cover related to aerospace & defense or related industries. Some of those names are not necessarily attractive for investment, but I do believe that adding a wide array of names positions me well to provide context

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.3K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EENNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EENNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EENNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News