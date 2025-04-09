3 Factors Behind Gold's Recent Rally

CME Group
3.98K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Gold prices have surged, nearly doubling since late 2022.
  • The world's central banks have been steadily increasing their gold reserves, viewing gold as a currency rather than a commodity.
  • U.S. consumers and businesses are worried about the prospect of higher inflation.

By Erik Norland

At a Glance

Gold prices have surged, nearly doubling since late 2022

The world's central banks have been steadily increasing their gold reserves, viewing gold as a currency rather than a commodity

Gold prices have been rising, recently rallying to record highs. What's behind this rally, and how long could it continue? There are the three primary factors driving the yellow metal.

1. Expectations of Fed Rate Cuts

As of early April, Fed Funds futures priced in a significant probability of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later in 2025. Lower interest rates typically make holding fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, less attractive relative to hard assets like gold. If the Fed follows through with these cuts or more than expected, this could fuel gold’s rally. Conversely, if the Fed stays on hold or hikes rates instead, this could potentially derail gold’s upward trend.

2. Inflation Expectations

U.S. consumers and businesses are worried about the prospect of higher inflation. The University of Michigan's consumer confidence survey revealed that inflation expectations over the next five to 10 years hit a 33-year high in March.

median inflation expectations U of Michigan

Additionally, the "prices paid" components of the ISM Manufacturing and Services business surveys indicate that American companies are facing increasing cost pressures. Higher cost pressures combined with the potential for lower central bank rates, could further fuel inflation expectations. When higher inflation is anticipated, investors often turn to real assets like gold for protection.

ISM Manufacturing and Services prices paid

3. Central Bank Buying

Since 2008, the world's central banks have been increasing their holdings of gold. This trend suggests that central banks view gold as a currency rather than a commodity, and that they prefer holding gold over fiat currencies like the dollar or euro amid rising geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group
3.98K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News