As the stock market faces historical volatility, one sector stands out as a haven trade: healthcare. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLV) is only down 3.3% YTD, while the S&P 500 is down around 15% (at the
Humana: Trump's Pro-Medicare Spending Pivot Improves Stability (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- The healthcare sector is a haven to trade amid market volatility, with the Healthcare sector ETF down only 3.3% YTD compared to the S&P 500's 15% decline.
- Humana's stock has shown resilience, boosted by a 5% increase in Medicare Advantage payments, signaling a shift from previous cost-cutting measures.
- Despite short-term gains, Humana faces long-term risks due to regulatory changes and rising healthcare costs, which raise questions about the sustainability of its business model.
- Humana is undervalued in the short term, but its long-term profitability is uncertain due to potential future cuts in Medicare Advantage spending and due to the rising fiscal deficit.
- I expect Humana's profit margins to recover in 2026 through 2028, but they may be subject to greater declines in the next election cycle as the need to cut spending inefficiencies becomes dire.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.