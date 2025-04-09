Mar Vista Global Quality Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary

Mar Vista Investment Partners
9 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Global stocks declined due to concerns over tariffs and economic stagnation, with U.S. trade policies potentially leading to stagflation.
  • Mar Vista’s Global Quality strategy returned -2.98% in Q1 2025, underperforming the MSCI World Net Index and MSCI All Country World Net Index.
  • Top contributors were Nestlé, Berkshire Hathaway, and Safran, while Broadcom, Salesforce, and Microsoft were top detractors.
  • Initiated a minor investment in Nvidia amid a significant stock pullback, viewing it as a favorable risk-reward opportunity in the evolving AI market.

Exploring the fusion of global strategy and digital innovation in a cosmic environment

cooperr007/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

  • Global stocks declined as concerns over tariffs and economic stagnation weighed on investor sentiment. The U.S.’s aggressive trade policies could lead to stagflation in the world’s largest economy.
  • A broader retreat in technology

This article was written by

Mar Vista Investment Partners
9 Followers
Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC is a majority employee owned, minority-led, fundamental active equity investment management firm. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the firm serves the needs of a variety of clients including institutions, foundations, pensions, endowments, trusts, model portfolios, SMA platforms, advised and sub-advised mutual funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Strategies include: Strategic Growth, Focus and Global Equity. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Mar Vista Investment Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Mar Vista Investment Partners' official channels.

Recommended For You

About MVSIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MVSIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MVSIX
--
MVSNX
--
MVSRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News