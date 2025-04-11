Embrace The Fear: 2 Safe-Havens To Take Shelter In During The Market Storm

Apr. 11, 2025 7:03 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Tariffs have caused market turmoil, but long-term investors should consider recession-resistant REITs like CareTrust and Agree Realty to limit downside.
  • CareTrust REIT has strong fundamentals, a low-leveraged balance sheet, and a growing portfolio, making it a solid choice during economic uncertainty.
  • Agree Realty offers a recession-resistant portfolio with investment-grade tenants, a monthly dividend, and a strong balance sheet, positioning it well for market volatility.
  • I expect both REITs to outperform despite potential recession risks, providing shelter and limiting capital loss during economic downturns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Tornado of money over cityscape

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

Introduction

Now that President Trump has officially placed tariffs on multiple countries, fear has sparked in the overall market.

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) is up



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.16K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, CTRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
CTRE--
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
AHR--
American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
HR--
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
SBRA--
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News