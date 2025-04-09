EM Debt: It's Not Me (EM), It's You (DM)

VanEck
Summary

  • The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was down -0.27% in March, compared to up 0.36% for its benchmark.
  • What strikes us is the tighter range with capped upside of 2-year rates, which are also setting a cycle low. Compare this to the uncapped sell-off in 10-year rates and notice that they are not (yet) setting a cycle low.
  • We increased our local currency exposure in Indonesia and Mexico. Indonesia is among higher-yielding countries in EM Asia, and local yields are correlated with U.S. Treasuries, which might be re-pricing the probability of a recession.
  • We reduced our hard currency exposure in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In a March risk-off environment, it was developed markets, not emerging markets, driving risks for investors.

The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was down -0.27% in March, compared to up 0.36% for its benchmark, the 50% J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets Global Diversified (GBI-EM) and

