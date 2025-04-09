Exxon Vs. NextEra Energy: Fossil Fuels Vs. Renewable Energy, Which Is The Better Investment?
Summary
- ExxonMobil and NextEra Energy serve the U.S. energy market but diverge in strategy; Exxon focuses on fossil fuels, while NextEra leads in renewables.
- ExxonMobil's integrated model and low-cost operations offer resilience amid tariff tensions and falling oil prices, making it a near-term value play.
- NextEra's growth in renewables and steady cash flow from Florida Power & Light are appealing, but tariff exposure and rising costs add execution risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.