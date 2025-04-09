WesBanco: Acquisition Completed And Slightly Undervalued

Ezequiel Szyrko
7 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Management expects EPS accretion of 42%, due to operating synergies, mainly cost savings.
  • Quant Rating is rating it a Strong Buy, with a score of 4.75. I discuss some issues about it in further detail.
  • However, it wasn't growing in revenues in the last 5 years, nor did it have good profitability (ROE).
  • The New CEO and the acquisition are bringing winds of change that can deliver good surprises in the future.
  • I see upside potential of 20% for the next 12 months, on a conservative scenario.

WesBanco Arena in Wheeling

Jacqueline Nix

Thesis

I rate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) as a "Buy," mainly because of the recent "Tariff Selloff" that made the stock trade at 8.4x Price to Earnings Fwd (Non-Gaap). I see potential upside of 20% for the next 12 months. I also think there may be

This article was written by

Ezequiel Szyrko
7 Followers
My investing approaches are GARP, Value, and Growth. I closely follow insider buying and buybacks. Also, I pay attention to some technical analysis tools, such as Elliott Wave, EMA crossovers, and chart patterns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WSBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WSBC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WSBC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News