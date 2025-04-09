My name is Brad, a passionate investor who, like many other millennials, embarked on my financial journey in 2020 during the pandemic. My initial curiosity and desire for knowledge pushed me beyond chasing ‘moon’ stocks like my many fellow beginners, and I dedicated myself to understanding the intricacies of fundamental analysis and business evaluation. I come from a scientific background with a B.S. in Biology, and while my formal education may not be directly related to finance, it has provided me with a strong foundation of critical thinking and analysis. My investing interests extend beyond the realm of biology, and I enjoy expanding my ‘circle of competence’ by studying various industries and companies. My primary interests lie in the technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors. Still, I’m always eager to explore new sectors and industries to enrich my investing knowledge. I believe that a diverse portfolio of knowledge translates into a diversified and resilient investment strategy. I’m a dedicated long-term investor, with a typical holding period of at least five years. As I am in my 20s, my investment strategy primarily centers on high-growth companies in thriving industries, but I also allocate a portion of my portfolio to more mature dividend-growth companies. My aim with this approach is to achieve both potential capital appreciation and consistent income over the long run. I find great motivation in sharing my research and ideas. Writing on Seeking Alpha pushes me to maintain a high standard of analysis, ensuring the information I present is well-researched and my conclusions are well-supported. I believe that contributing to Seeking Alpha will not only enhance my skills in business analysis but also make me a better investor. This, in turn, will enable me to provide valuable insights to my readers. As someone who is still deep in the learning phase of investing, my goal is to help others new to investing navigate the complex world of finance, share our learning experiences, and grow together.