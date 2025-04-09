JD Sports Fashion Plc (JDSPY) Q4 2025 Trading Update & FY 2026 Guidance Call (Transcript)

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCPK:JDSPY) Q4 2025 Trading Update & FY 2026 Guidance Call April 9, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Regis Schultz - CEO

Andrew Higginson - Chairman

Dominic Platt - CFO

Michael Armstrong - Global MD

Jonathan Pritchard - Peel Hunt

Ashton Olds - Redburn

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

David Hughes - Shore Capital

Thierry Cota - Bank of America

Alison Lygo - Deutsche Numis

Anne Critchlow - Berenberg

Richard Taylor - Barclays

Nick Barker - BNP Paribas

Regis Schultz

Welcome to everyone. Welcome to the one who joined us on the webcast. Welcome to JD Update. Unfortunately or fortunately, as he will explain to you in his video, Andy Higginson, JD Group Chairman, is not with us. But let's share with you his welcome video.

Andrew Higginson

Good afternoon. It's Andy Higginson here. I just want to apologize for not being with you today. The reason I'm not with you is I'm in Vancouver visiting my eldest son, who I've not seen for 18 months and more importantly, meeting my new granddaughter so for the first time. I'm afraid that took precedence on this particular occasion. What I wanted to do is just really as an introduction to the day, give you a little bit of a view from the Chair, a personal view of what's happened in the last 2.5 years and the progress we've made.

There's no question that we failed to manage our [indiscernible] properly. We got our forecasting wrong and that's led to a disappointment, which is you see reflected in the share price. But I think what it does mask is just the underlying strength of this business and the great work that Regis and the team have done, which perhaps doesn't get the attention it deserves.

And