Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) explosive growth has reshaped the AI era, but beneath the $39 billion quarters lies a more complex equation. From rising capital intensity and customer concentration to geopolitical friction, risks are mounting. Yet with valuation metrics near 10-year averages
Nvidia Just Got Too Cheap
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's gross margins compressed slightly to 73.5% due to Blackwell ramp costs but are expected to normalize as yields improve.
- Customer concentration remains high, with three clients contributing over 11% each and indirect exposure exceeding 10% via resellers.
- Trump’s 100% tariff threat on TSMC and 32% Taiwan levies pose risks, but TSMC’s global importance makes full enforcement unlikely and potentially self-damaging to U.S. interests.
- At 18x price-to-sales, NVDA stock trades near its 10-year average despite he strong demand in the next 5 years.
