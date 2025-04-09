It’s been slightly over a week since President Trump announced his trade policy that unleashed the global trade war. At this point, it’s safe to say that such a sudden increase in tariffs that was announced last week will likely
Nvidia: Get Out While You Still Can
Summary
- After losing ~30% of its value since the start of the year, Nvidia Corporation’s stock still has plenty of downside right now.
- The increase in macro risks, the rise of competitors, and the potential deterioration of demand could result in the underperformance of the company’s business in the upcoming quarters.
- NVDA stock remains a SELL for us.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.