NML: A Solid Energy Infrastructure CEF But Not The Most Tax Efficient Structure

Summary

  • The Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund focuses on midstream energy investments, aiming for attractive total returns and high cash distributions.
  • NML trades at a 11.5% discount to NAV and uses leverage via a secured margin facility, simplifying tax reporting with one 1099 and no K-1s.
  • NML's portfolio is heavily invested in natural gas and midstream companies, with a 4-star Morningstar rating and consistent distribution history.
  • NML is a HOLD, but consider a small starter position if the discount exceeds 12%, leveraging increased energy usage and infrastructure investments.
  • Unlike most closed-end funds, NML must pay corporate income tax because over 25% of the portfolio is invested in MLPs.
Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

(Data below is sourced from the Neuberger Berman website, unless otherwise stated.)

Overview

The Neuberger Berger Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSE:NML) uses a sector-based investment strategy and primarily invests in midstream infrastructure investments along with other energy

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

