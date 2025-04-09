On the morning of December 26, 2004, a massive undersea earthquake - one of the strongest ever recorded - struck off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. In the immediate aftermath, there was little sense of the devastation to come. The true destruction unfolded hours later, as
From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
Summary
- President Trump’s announcement on April 2nd of the largest tariff increases in over a century feels like an economic earthquake. The initial shock has been delivered, but the true consequences are still forming beneath the surface.
- The effects of these sweeping tariffs will ripple through supply chains, consumer prices, and global markets in the weeks and months ahead - with outcomes that are, at this moment, largely unknown.
- Following President Trump’s tariff announcement, Wall Street economists are quickly raising their recession forecasts.
- Looking back over the last quarter century of stock market volatility reveals that investor panics are often followed by policymaker panics, whose stimulus halts the market’s decline and sparks a renewed bull market.
