Summary

  • VeriSign, Inc. is expected to report Q1 '25 earnings with $2.10 EPS on $400.44M revenue, reflecting modest growth but likely to beat estimates.
  • Key focus areas include revenue growth acceleration, domain renewal rates, and total domain registrations, with no price hikes expected until post-2026.
  • Economic uncertainty and potential recession could impact demand for new domain registrations, but VeriSign's digital service model offers some protection.
  • Due to uncertainty, I won't open a position in VRSN stock now, but will monitor management's comments on future outlook during the upcoming conference call.

Introduction

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is due to report its Q1 ’25 earnings on the 24th of April after the market close, so I wanted to go over some numbers and what I will

