High Yield Smackdown

Remember a few weeks ago when I was in all “Chicken Little” mode?

Sure, let’s call it that. Seems a fair characterization for warning investors not to pay utterly absurd price-to-book ratios.

For instance, I wrote:

“I keep running my mouth about the price-to-book ratio. Some people (awful investors) think price-to-book doesn’t matter. Those investors thoroughly disagree with the executives of the REITs, so that’s pretty funny. There are times when price-to-book can be overshadowed by other factors. For instance, if a REIT was fatally flawed. That’s pretty rare, but it can happen.”

I also wrote:

“My preferred choice, sorry bad pun, is to play it safe. I typically lean more toward the preferred shares. When I venture into the common shares, usually it's for a short-term trade. I’m not interested in jumping into the common shares to see if management can deliver some outstanding performance with their portfolio. Yuck! When I jump into common shares, I want to see the price-to-book ratio do something that's extremely common in most fields around the world: "regression to the mean." That’s it. I just want to see the price-to-book ratio normalize. When I can get a big discount to the normal valuations, then that’s probably attractive. Otherwise, I can sit in some of the less volatile securities. Preferred shares are often one of my favorite areas. I can collect a respectable yield while waiting for relative values to swing or for big opportunities to show up in the common shares. A few preferred shares are still trading below my targets, but not very many. It’s a significant contrast to a few years ago. We were spoiled for choice for a while. Lately, I’ve been much more cautious in our portfolio strategy.”

REITs Got Wrecked

I was really hammering on the agency mortgage REITs for their high price-to-book ratios. How did they perform since then?

Seeking Alpha

Note: This chart ends with the market close on 4/8/2025. So it could be wildly off in the future. I don’t have a solution for that. That’s just how screenshots and time work.

Update: I was planning to push this out the night of 4/8/2025, but there were some delays. On the morning of 4/9/2025, mortgage REITs got dumped even further. Quite a bit further. Then in the span of about 20 minutes, they had a huge rally (with the rest of the market) when tariffs, except for tariffs on China, were “paused” for 90 days. Of course, that pause could be unpaused (because that's how pauses work), so who actually knows? I would have to be editing this article and reposting it multiple times per day. Instead, I'll try to just post a new one occasionally to assist readers.

Returning to the Article

The S&P 500 got slapped around also. Down about 12% for the same period. Still significant, but less of a train wreck. Would you believe there are actually bargains in the batch now? We’re not permanently bearish on The REIT Forum. Scott Kennedy even picked up shares in one of the agency mortgage REITs (among a few purchases). I may do the same soon as well. Hard to say. That was the plan, then prices went lower, then higher, so I can't really commit to any future trades.

Note: Scott picked up those shares. I have not yet, so you won't find an agency mortgage REIT in my disclosure list.

Why So Busy?

Sorry, I haven’t sent much research to the public side. You may be familiar with this whole tariff thing. It’s making the market exciting again, but it’s also pretty hard to predict. We went from a 20% tariff on China prior to Liberation Day to a 104% tariff set to take effect as soon as we ring in 4/9/2025. I would say "tomorrow," but some people will be reading this on different days. We’ve got updates on a ton of stocks. But you know what’s hard to do for updates? Industrial REITs. Do you know why? Because tariffs of 20%, 54%, and 104% are materially different.

So this will be a very short article. It’s a chance to post the charts for the sector. The charts are using book value as of 12/31/2025. We have estimates for 3/31/2025 and more estimates for 4/4/2025, but I think you can understand why those aren’t going into the article. Those figures are all in our service and the latest figures are in the Google Sheets.

Modeling

If you know how to model for tariffs going from 20% to 104%, I would love to hear about it. We’ve never had tariffs remotely close to these levels. Not even the ones that prolonged the Great Depression. That sure was a great time. Since such tariffs have never existed before, I’ll have to assume anyone who can model the impacts effectively is joining us in the future. Perhaps to stop the tariffs, or perhaps to laugh at how everything unfolded. If that’s you, I have some questions. I’ll just ask you to demonstrate you’re from the future by sending me a copy of the first article I publish in June 2025.

Industrial REITs

This is easily the most challenging part of massive tariffs. The impact on the other sectors can be significant, but industrial REITs face even greater challenges. Imagine being their tenant and finding out that in a few months your tariffs went from 0% to 20%, and then in a week, they're going from 20% to 104%. If you believe the company sending the imports from China is going to pay the taxes, you’re going to be really surprised about how taxes work. Of course, I’ll probably add to my position in industrial REITs. Prices got hammered. It’s still possible that much of the decline could be erased with a tweet.

All The Stocks

The charts compare the following companies and their preferred shares or baby bonds:

BDCs: (CSWC), (BXSL), (TSLX), (OCSL), (GAIN), (TPVG), (FSK), (MAIN), (ARCC), (GBDC), (OBDC), (SLRC).

Commercial mREITs: (GPMT), (FBRT), (BXMT).

Residential Hybrid mREITs: (MITT), (CIM), (RC), (MFA), (EFC), (NYMT).

Residential Agency mREITs: (NLY), (AGNC), (CHMI), (DX), (TWO), (ARR), (ORC).

Residential Originator and Servicer mREITs: (RITM), (PMT).

Embedded Charts

Mortgage REITs and BDCs:

Preferred shares and baby bonds:

Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoyed the charts.

Some terminology:

FTF = Fixed-to-floating. The share is currently fixed but will begin floating based on SOFR. We may reference LIBOR, but that's assumed to be SOFR + 0.26161%.

FTR = Fixed-to-reset. The share is currently fixed. It will eventually begin resetting every five years based on the five-year Treasury rate.

FTL = Fixed-to-lawsuit. The company decided that their FTF shares could be "fixed-to-fixed" despite clearly violating the original intent of the contract.

Floating = A share that was FTF, but is now floating. The dividend rate is updated every three months.

Thank You

