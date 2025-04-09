Cogent: Several 2025 Readouts On Deck With Bezuclastinib Advancement

Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Cogent Biosciences, Inc.'s release of topline results from the phase 2 SUMMIT study, using bezuclastinib for the treatment of patients with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis, expected in July 2025.
  • Release of topline data from the phase 2 APEX study, using bezuclastinib for the treatment of patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis, expected 2nd half of 2025.
  • Release of topline results from the phase 3 PEAK study, using bezuclastinib + sunitinib for the treatment of imatinib-resistant gastrointestinal stromal tumors, expected end of 2025.
  • Depending upon data to be released from SUMMIT and APEX, COGT could end up having the best-in-class KIT inhibitor to target exon 17 mutations.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Portrait of a Beautiful Asian Female Scientist Using Micro Pipette for Medical Research Project. Advanced Scientific Lab for Medicine, Biotechnology, Microbiology Development

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is gearing up for several catalysts or inflection points this year. One of the first catalysts will be the release of results from the phase 2 registration-directed SUMMIT study, which is

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe too, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis
13.38K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News