Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is gearing up for several catalysts or inflection points this year. One of the first catalysts will be the release of results from the phase 2 registration-directed SUMMIT study, which is
This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe too, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.