While Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is moving past recent currency headwinds, the volatility caused by tariffs in the US could represent a serious threat. In particular, there is a risk that Chinese companies turn to Africa in order to try to offset
Jumia: Competition Will Be Critical In 2025
Summary
- Jumia's recent financial performance has been soft in large part due to currency headwinds.
- While the company is now moving past this, margin gains are becoming more difficult to achieve, even though Jumia is still a long way from breakeven.
- Temu's recent entry into the Nigerian market could be critical, as its success would undermine Jumia's pan-African ecommerce ambitions.
