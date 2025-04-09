Trump's 'Sledgehammer' Tariff Reversal - Our Reaction

Apr. 09, 2025 4:36 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , 2 Comments
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.47K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • 'The current situation is not only chaotic, it’s crazy', so says ING's Carsten Brzeski.
  • Here's our team's reaction to Trump's 90-day reprieve for those countries which haven't 'retaliated' against his 'higher reciprocal' tariffs.
  • China's tariff rate is whacked up to 125%.

Transatlantic Clash: Wrecking Balls in American and EU Flag Colors

J Studios

By Carsten Brzeski, Padhraic Garvey, Chris Turner, & James Knightley

Carsten Brzeski: 'Caution is warranted'

US President Trump has decided on a 90-day reprieve for the "higher reciprocal tariffs" for countries that have not "retaliated" against his announcements from last week. That

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.47K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXY--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF
YCL--
ProShares Ultra Yen ETF
YCS--
ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF
FXF--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Swiss Franc Trust ETF
USD:CNY--
US Dollar / Chinese Yuan
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News