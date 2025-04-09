Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Sinks To 5-Month Low

  • Bitcoin's closing price sunk to its lowest level in five months, dropping over 10% from last week. BTC is down ~19% year to date and ~28% below its record high from January 2025.
  • Ether's closing price plummeted to a two-year low, falling nearly 23% from last week.
  • XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and the during the first month of 2025, however, it has since pulled back to levels last seen in November.

Crypto currency and digital wallets concept background. CGI 3D render

da-kuk

By Jennifer Nash

This weekly update tracks some of the largest cryptocurrencies by market share: bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD). While both are considered to be high-risk when it comes to investing, the two have foundational

