Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Sinks To 5-Month Low
Summary
- Bitcoin's closing price sunk to its lowest level in five months, dropping over 10% from last week. BTC is down ~19% year to date and ~28% below its record high from January 2025.
- Ether's closing price plummeted to a two-year low, falling nearly 23% from last week.
- XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and the during the first month of 2025, however, it has since pulled back to levels last seen in November.
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.
Recommended For You
About BTC-USD Crypto
Compare to Peers